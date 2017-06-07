Uber driver allegedly involved in col...

Uber driver allegedly involved in college students' robberies arrested

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man believed to be the Uber driver who dropped off two college students in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur shortly before they were robbed by motorcyclists. Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the suspect was arrested at about 12.45am on Tuesday in Kajang.

