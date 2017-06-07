Uber driver allegedly involved in college students' robberies arrested
SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man believed to be the Uber driver who dropped off two college students in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur shortly before they were robbed by motorcyclists. Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the suspect was arrested at about 12.45am on Tuesday in Kajang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC