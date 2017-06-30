Two youths killed after 4WD collides ...

Two youths killed after 4WD collides into motorcycle

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: Two youths were killed on the spot when a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed into their motorcycle near Seri Iskandar on Friday. A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Department said the bodies of the two, who were in their 20s, were pinned under the vehicle and were removed by the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC