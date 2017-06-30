Two youths killed after 4WD collides into motorcycle
IPOH: Two youths were killed on the spot when a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed into their motorcycle near Seri Iskandar on Friday. A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Department said the bodies of the two, who were in their 20s, were pinned under the vehicle and were removed by the public.
