Two slightly hurt in collision at Gaya Street

Two slightly hurt in collision at Gaya Street

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Two men sustained slight injuries when their vehicles, a Nissan Almera and a Toyota Hilux, collided at the Gaya Street traffic lights here, on Monday. It was learnt that the Nissan driven by a 26-year-old man was heading towards the city centre from Likas while the Hilux driven by a 28-year-old man was heading towards Likas from Kampung Air when the 5am collision took place.

Kota Kinabalu

