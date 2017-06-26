Two Killed In Car Collision In Taiping
Two people were killed and two injured in a two-car collision in Jalan Kamunting Lama in front of the Sangro army camp early today, police said. The dead were S. Yugandren, 27, and M. Kalidasan, 25, both passengers of a Proton Saga FLX which had collided with an Audi A5 in the accident that occurred at 5.37 am, said Taiping Police chief ACP Harith Kam Abdullah.
