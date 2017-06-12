Trial of Vietnamese suspect in N Korean's murder set to open
Two suspects, one of whom is a Vietnamese national, will appear before the Shah Alam high court in Selangor state on July 28 in the case of the murder of Democratic People's Republic of Korea citizen Kim Chol . The decision was made during the fourth court hearing on the case at the Kajang female prison in Selangor yesterday.
