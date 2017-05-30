Trial of Kim Jong Nam murder suspects moved to higher court
The murder trial of the only two suspects arrested in the assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother was transferred to another Malaysian court Tuesday. Armed escorts accompanied the women, Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia, as they arrived for their morning court appearance in Kuala Lumpur.
