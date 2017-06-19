Traders accused of funding terrorism

Awaiting trial: Police personnel escorting Muhammad Hassan and Mohd Shaiful out of the Sungai Petani magistrate's court. - Bernama In the first charge, Muhammad Hassan was charged with directly providing financial services by allowing RM100 to be deposited into his bank account, knowing that the money would be used by or to benefit a terrorist by the name of Muhammad Fudhail Omar, 25. The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Bukit Puteri 11/3A, Bandar Puteri Jaya, here, at 4.36pm on April 28, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.