Toyo's Malaysian plant hits production mark

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.'s Malaysian subsidiary recently passed a manufacturing milestone, producing the 10 millionth tire at its car and light truck tire plant in Perak since it came on stream in 2013.

