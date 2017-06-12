Tour helps build KK-Taipei rapport

IN a nutshell, the Sabah Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals Association's recent business study tour of Taiwan, participated by 18 leaders and members, not only forged a bond of friendship but also established business networking ties with their counterparts. The delegation included Swepa President Wynnie Jong, Immediate Past President Datin Jeanette Tambakau, Past Presidents Sue Yong and Doris Lim, Legal Adviser Teoh See See and Swepa Toastmasters Club President Dora Voon.

