Three-year-old Malaysian boy possibly...

Three-year-old Malaysian boy possibly high on meth in viral video

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Police in the northwest Malysian state of Kedah are attempting to track down a woman, whose three-year-old son may have been forced to inhale 'syabu' via a meth pipe. Police are also looking for the woman's boyfriend, whom they believe had forced the boy to take the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC