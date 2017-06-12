Thirty people evacuated from homes du...

Thirty people evacuated from homes due to Hulu Langat floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of residents from Batu 12 to Batu 23 were affected by floods following two-hour of torrential rain this afternoon. Thirty people have been evacuated from their homes so far.

Chicago, IL

