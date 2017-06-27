These mysterious light pillars surpri...

These mysterious light pillars surprised Malaysian photographers out on a trek

This brilliant display of lights looks like it came from the North Pole, but it was actually shot in Malaysia. Last Thursday, a group of photographers were out on a trek to capture shots of the Milky Way, when they were surprised by these light pillars.

Chicago, IL

