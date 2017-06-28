The passing of a legendary heroine

The passing of a legendary heroine

KUALA LUMPUR: Most people knew Tan Siow Eng as the wife of Tan Kai Hee, the well-known key founder of Hai-O Enterprise Berhad. But not many were aware that Siow Eng, who died last Friday at age 82, had a legendary past and was also Hai-O's important policy maker until the memorial service for her two days ago.

