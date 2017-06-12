Tanker Lorry Fire Causes Massive Cong...

Tanker Lorry Fire Causes Massive Congestion On Cheras-Kajang Expressway

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 -- A tanker lorry transporting palm oil caught fire today near the Taman Connaught exit of the Cheras-Kajang Expressway, causing massive traffic congestion for up to four kilometres. The police had to divert road users to ease the traffic congestion on the highway following the incident at 10.15 am as the lorry was going from Cheras Sentral to the city, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khiruddin Drahman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC