Tanker Lorry Fire Causes Massive Congestion On Cheras-Kajang Expressway
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 -- A tanker lorry transporting palm oil caught fire today near the Taman Connaught exit of the Cheras-Kajang Expressway, causing massive traffic congestion for up to four kilometres. The police had to divert road users to ease the traffic congestion on the highway following the incident at 10.15 am as the lorry was going from Cheras Sentral to the city, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khiruddin Drahman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC