Tanker Lorry Fire Causes Massive Congestion On Cheras-Kajang Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 -- A tanker lorry transporting palm oil caught fire today near the Taman Connaught exit of the Cheras-Kajang Expressway, causing massive traffic congestion for up to four kilometres. The police had to divert road users to ease the traffic congestion on the highway following the incident at 10.15 am as the lorry was going from Cheras Sentral to the city, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khiruddin Drahman.

