Take a look at new Malaysian shopping...

Take a look at new Malaysian shopping centre designed by a Notts firm

Tuesday

An architectural firm headquartered in Nottingham has designed two of the largest mixed-use developments in Malaysia - including a new 'destination' shopping centre. Leonard Design, based in Canal Street, has revealed its proposals for the retail, office and luxury apartment schemes in Kuala Lumpur.

Chicago, IL

