Songkhla keen on 24-hour checkpoint w...

Songkhla keen on 24-hour checkpoint with Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Traders and officials alike are looking forward to seeing the main border crossing with Malaysia open around the clock, but warn the benefits for tourism could be mixed. The province has set up a panel to study the likely impact of the plan to open the Sadao checkpoint 24-hours a day to end the long lines at immigration and the increasing cargo congestion, and promote trade and tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC