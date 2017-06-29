Songkhla keen on 24-hour checkpoint with Malaysia
Traders and officials alike are looking forward to seeing the main border crossing with Malaysia open around the clock, but warn the benefits for tourism could be mixed. The province has set up a panel to study the likely impact of the plan to open the Sadao checkpoint 24-hours a day to end the long lines at immigration and the increasing cargo congestion, and promote trade and tourism.
