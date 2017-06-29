Smooth Traffic Flow On All Major Expressways

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 -- The traffic flow on major expressways is reported still smooth and under control as at 9 am today. A spokesman at the Traffic Control Centre of the North South Expressway said traffic was reported slow moving only from Bukit Tagar to Bukit Beruntung due to an accident involving an express bus at KM422.5, causing traffic congestion for up to a kilometre.

