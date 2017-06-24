Sidek: RCI on forex losses could shed more light
KUALA LUMPUR: A Royal Commission of Inquiry could help reveal more details on the foreign exchange losses suffered by Bank Negara Malaysia in the 1980s and 1990s, said Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan. The chairman of the Special Task Force to probe the forex losses said that its investigation found that the figure is greater than what was disclosed.
