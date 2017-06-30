School dropouts among four youths arr...

School dropouts among four youths arrested in Rifle Range murder probe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: Four people, three of them school dropouts, have been arrested over the death of M. Sathiwill, 20, whose body was found in his rented flat in Rifle Range in Air Itam here on Wednesday. George Town Deputy OCPD Supt V. Saravanan said the four, aged between 16 and 25, were picked up from a restaurant in Kuala Lipis in Pahang at 7.45pm on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC