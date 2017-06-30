School dropouts among four youths arrested in Rifle Range murder probe

GEORGE TOWN: Four people, three of them school dropouts, have been arrested over the death of M. Sathiwill, 20, whose body was found in his rented flat in Rifle Range in Air Itam here on Wednesday. George Town Deputy OCPD Supt V. Saravanan said the four, aged between 16 and 25, were picked up from a restaurant in Kuala Lipis in Pahang at 7.45pm on Thursday.

