School dropouts among four youths arrested in Rifle Range murder probe
GEORGE TOWN: Four people, three of them school dropouts, have been arrested over the death of M. Sathiwill, 20, whose body was found in his rented flat in Rifle Range in Air Itam here on Wednesday. George Town Deputy OCPD Supt V. Saravanan said the four, aged between 16 and 25, were picked up from a restaurant in Kuala Lipis in Pahang at 7.45pm on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC