Salleh Keruak: Dr M should not forget he jailed his opponents

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should not forget that he had detained and jailed those who opposed him during his rule, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. From 1998 to 2001, Dr Mahathir detained many of those who opposed him, he said in a posting on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.com.

