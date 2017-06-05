RPT-CEO of Malaysia's Felda won't com...

RPT-CEO of Malaysia's Felda won't comply with chairman request to resign -letter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The chairman of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has asked Chief Executive Zakaria Arshad to resign - a request that he has refused, according to a letter by Zakaria that was seen by Reuters. A spokesman for Felda, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, said that the board had asked for Zakaria to take a leave of absence effective immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC