RMAF: Crew of missing Hawk 108 killed in crash
The bodies of Mejar Yazmi Mohamed Yusof, 39, and Mejar Hasri Zahari, 31, were found at 2.30pm Thursday. KUANTAN: Two Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel were killed when their Hawk 108 fighter jet crashed 51km from the RMAF's air base in Kuantan.
