Rise In Malaysian Students to New Zea...

Rise In Malaysian Students to New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Last update: 22/06/2017 By Elie Fatihah Nik Ayob KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- The number of Malaysian students enrolled in New Zealand universities grew by nine per cent in 2016, according to Education New Zealand . In a statement here it said that currently, there were 1,620 Malaysian students in New Zealand, with 76 per cent enrolled in universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC