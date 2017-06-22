Rise In Malaysian Students to New Zealand
Last update: 22/06/2017 By Elie Fatihah Nik Ayob KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- The number of Malaysian students enrolled in New Zealand universities grew by nine per cent in 2016, according to Education New Zealand . In a statement here it said that currently, there were 1,620 Malaysian students in New Zealand, with 76 per cent enrolled in universities.
