Rise In Malaysian Students to New Zealand

Last update: 22/06/2017 By Elie Fatihah Nik Ayob KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- The number of Malaysian students enrolled in New Zealand universities grew by nine per cent in 2016, according to Education New Zealand . In a statement here it said that currently, there were 1,620 Malaysian students in New Zealand, with 76 per cent enrolled in universities.

