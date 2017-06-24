Rift in opposition as Sabah DAP declares seats to contest

KOTA KINABALU: A move by DAP to lay claim to certain seats in the upcoming general election is not going down well with fellow Opposition parties here. Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin's assertion that the party wanted to field candidates in the Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan and Sepanggar parliamentary as well as the Darau and Tanjung Aru state seats has raised eyebrows among the Opposition's ranks.

