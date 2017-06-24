Rift in opposition as Sabah DAP declares seats to contest
KOTA KINABALU: A move by DAP to lay claim to certain seats in the upcoming general election is not going down well with fellow Opposition parties here. Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin's assertion that the party wanted to field candidates in the Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan and Sepanggar parliamentary as well as the Darau and Tanjung Aru state seats has raised eyebrows among the Opposition's ranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC