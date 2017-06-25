Remembering the less fortunate

THE month of Ramadan is a time of fasting and reflection, and a chance for people to give back to the community. For some individuals such as Syed Azmi, known for his charitable works; Mastura Rashid, the founder of the Nasi Lemak Project; Lee Seok Khin who started Tender Hearts; and Naaraayini Balasubramaniam and Koggelavani Muniandy of GoodKids; helping others who are less fortunate has become a life mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.