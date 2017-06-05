Raja Ahmad Zainuddin's Death A Big Loss - Perak MB
The death of former Football Association of Malaysia vice-president Datuk Seri Raja Ahmad Zainuddin Raja Omar, 61, is a big loss to sports and politics. Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the late Raja Ahmad had achieved so much in both fields.
