Raja Ahmad Zainuddin's Death A Big Loss - Perak MB

The death of former Football Association of Malaysia vice-president Datuk Seri Raja Ahmad Zainuddin Raja Omar, 61, is a big loss to sports and politics. Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the late Raja Ahmad had achieved so much in both fields.

