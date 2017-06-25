Police monitoring gang activities in ...

Police monitoring gang activities in Sitiawan

IPOH: With many residents saying they fear for their safety, police are monitoring gang activity in Taman Nesa, Kg Deralik and Ladang Sungai Wangi in Sitiawan here. Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Gan Tian Kee said that police are aware of the presence of gangs in these areas.

Chicago, IL

