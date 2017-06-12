Police Arrest One Malaysian, Three In...

Police Arrest One Malaysian, Three Indonesian Daesh Suspects

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The police have arrested four men, three of them Indonesians, for their alleged involvement in the Daesh militant group, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today. He said three of them were arrested in Sandakan, Sabah, yesterday, including the two Indonesians who allegedly wanted to join the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi, the Philippines, between Philippine government security forces and militants affiliated to Daesh.

