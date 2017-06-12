Police Arrest One Malaysian, Three Indonesian Daesh Suspects
The police have arrested four men, three of them Indonesians, for their alleged involvement in the Daesh militant group, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today. He said three of them were arrested in Sandakan, Sabah, yesterday, including the two Indonesians who allegedly wanted to join the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi, the Philippines, between Philippine government security forces and militants affiliated to Daesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC