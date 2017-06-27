Pirates Escape With Tanker Ship's Diesel Oil In Malaysian Waters
Armed pirates struck at a Thai tanker ship last Friday in the waters off the Malaysian state of Pahang last Friday and escaped with 1.5 million litres of diesel oil. The loot was part of 3.8 million litres of fuel oil which the diesel oil laden-vessel, 'CP14' was ferrying from Songkla to Singapore.
