Pipe bomb and syabu seized from dead gunman's house
ALOR SETAR: A homemade pipe bomb and live ammunition were seized from the house of the 41-year-old man who was killed after a shootout with the police in Kampung Weng Dalam, Baling. Kedah police chief Comm Datuk Asri Yusoff said a Thai woman, in her 30s, believed to be the wife of the deceased, was also arrested when the police raided the home at Kampung Selarong, Pengkalan Hulu, Perak, on Saturday.
