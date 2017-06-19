Philippines says militants trapped in...

Philippines says militants trapped in corner of besieged town

16 hrs ago

A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco MARAWI CITY, Philippines: Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said on Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City raged on.

Chicago, IL

