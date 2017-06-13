Peak Re Wins Approval to Write Reinsurance in Malaysia
Peak Reinsurance Co. Ltd., a Hong Kong-based reinsurer, has been granted the approval-in-principle by the Labuan Financial Services Authority to carry on general reinsurance business in and through the Labuan insurance market.
