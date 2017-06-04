Passengers tie man threatening to blo...

Passengers tie man threatening to blow Malaysia Airlines plane

Police allege Manodh Marks, a 25-year-old Sri Lankan national, tried to enter the cockpit of Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 moments after take off on Wednesday night, and threatened the safety of passengers and staff. A Malaysia Airlines plane returned to Australia after the man threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers, police said Thursday.

