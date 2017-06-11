Palm oil futures hit 10-month low, de...

Palm oil futures hit 10-month low, despite sall in Malaysian stocks

Palm oil futures touched a 10-month low despite data showing smaller-than-expected Malaysian stocks of the vegetable oil, as investors raised doubts over exports proving strong enough to maintain a squeeze on supplies. Palm oil inventories in Malaysia, the second biggest producer and exporter of the vegetable oil after Indonesia, came in at 1.56m tonnes last month - a drop of some 42,000 tonnes month on month, and the weakest May figure in eight years.

