Nur Farhana Wins MyASEAN Youth Award 2017

Last update: 22/06/2017 KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- Nur Farhana Nadirah Hassan has won the inaugural MyASEAN Youth Award 2017, organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry . Nur Farhana, 24, was awarded for her Tohor Revolution project which focused on improving health and hygiene levels, access to education and socioeconomic status of the aborigines in Kampung Tohor, a village located between Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.