Nur Farhana Wins MyASEAN Youth Award ...

Nur Farhana Wins MyASEAN Youth Award 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Last update: 22/06/2017 KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- Nur Farhana Nadirah Hassan has won the inaugural MyASEAN Youth Award 2017, organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry . Nur Farhana, 24, was awarded for her Tohor Revolution project which focused on improving health and hygiene levels, access to education and socioeconomic status of the aborigines in Kampung Tohor, a village located between Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC