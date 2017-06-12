No Malaysian Affected In London Van A...

No Malaysian Affected In London Van Attack Incident - Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 -- There has yet to be reports of Malaysians affected in the van attack at the Finsbury Park Mosque, North London earlier today, the Foreign Ministry said. The ministry in a statement issued today said, the Malaysian government condemned the attack on innocent civilians and described it as particularly disconcerting, as it seemed to be specifically targeted at worshippers who had just finished their prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Chicago, IL

