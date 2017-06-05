No Compromise With Non-residents Invading Business Sites - Tengku Adnan

All business sites in the three federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are allocated for its respective residents and the federal territories ministry will not compromise with non-local traders attempting to invade the sites, says minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor. He said residents of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory needed to pass certain requirements set by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall as well as go through balloting to carry out business at the sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.