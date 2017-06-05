Night mart in Sinsuran to start at 5pm
Kota Kinabalu: The operating hour of the "night market" at Lorong Guamantong in Sinsuran has been changed to 5pm following a complaint to Daily Express Hotline. An office worker in the city had initially urged the latter to reassess the operating hour for the hawkers to start occupying the parking bays in Sinsuran Commercial Centre as the given time was deemed to be no longer practical now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC