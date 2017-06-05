Night mart in Sinsuran to start at 5pm

Kota Kinabalu: The operating hour of the "night market" at Lorong Guamantong in Sinsuran has been changed to 5pm following a complaint to Daily Express Hotline. An office worker in the city had initially urged the latter to reassess the operating hour for the hawkers to start occupying the parking bays in Sinsuran Commercial Centre as the given time was deemed to be no longer practical now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.