NH Foods JV makes progress on Malaysia halal hub

Japan's biggest food manufacturer has chosen Malaysia to be its hub for halal exports, in partnership with a Malaysian chicken major. Leading the joint-venture with Lay Hong, NH Foods is now constructing a factory in Selangor at an investment of US$10m.

