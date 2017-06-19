NGO Plans Food Coupons For Homeless Chow Kit Kids
By Aishah Mohmad Afandi KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -With the worrisome number of children and adolescent on the streets, especially around Chow Kit area involving Malaysian kids, the scenario has left many to ponder about their future or what will they be when they grow up. With most of them not receiving formal education, and some not possessing either birth certs or identity cards, it makes it tougher for them to get a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC