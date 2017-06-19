NGO Plans Food Coupons For Homeless C...

NGO Plans Food Coupons For Homeless Chow Kit Kids

By Aishah Mohmad Afandi KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -With the worrisome number of children and adolescent on the streets, especially around Chow Kit area involving Malaysian kids, the scenario has left many to ponder about their future or what will they be when they grow up. With most of them not receiving formal education, and some not possessing either birth certs or identity cards, it makes it tougher for them to get a job.

Chicago, IL

