New FOD for foreign chopper pilots in...

New FOD for foreign chopper pilots in Malaysia

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Putra Jaya: The Department of Civil Aviation has issued new Flight Operation Directives which regulate foreign pilots flying helicopters in Malaysia for the purpose of commercial air transport. The FOD, which comes into force immediately, was issued following the safety recommendations made by Air Accident Investigation Bureau Malaysia in its final report on the investigation of the helicopter accident in Batang Lupar, Sarawak in April 2016.

