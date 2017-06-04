Net widens further in Klang Valley

Net widens further in Klang Valley

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: More operations will be launched by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consu merism Ministry on suspect money game companies in the Klang Valley. This comes in the wake of a series of raids on Monday, in which enforcement officers from various agencies raided the M Square logistics centre in Kuala Lumpur and M Mall, a shopping complex in Penang where shoppers use loyalty reward points in exchange for goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC