Net widens further in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: More operations will be launched by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consu merism Ministry on suspect money game companies in the Klang Valley. This comes in the wake of a series of raids on Monday, in which enforcement officers from various agencies raided the M Square logistics centre in Kuala Lumpur and M Mall, a shopping complex in Penang where shoppers use loyalty reward points in exchange for goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.