NanoMalaysia to make NANOVerify programme must

Kuala Lumpur: NanoMalaysia Bhd, a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, aims to make the NANOVerify Programme mandatory for nanotechnology product manufacturers by year-end. Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad, said at the moment, NANOVerify, the first nanotechnology products/processes certification in Malaysia, was still regarded as a voluntary certification programme.

Chicago, IL

