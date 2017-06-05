NanoMalaysia to establish investment platform
Kuala Lumpur: NanoMalaysia Bhd plans to create an investment platform with Russia's largest technology investor, Rusnano Capital LLC, by year-end. Rusnano is Russia's joint stock company, responsible for building competitive nanotechnology in the country by using the capacities of Russian science and transfer of advanced foreign technologies.
