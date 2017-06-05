Najib wants Felda Global's problems to be resolved by the end of Ramadan
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a welcome signboard outside the Federal Land Development Authority Sungai Tengi Selatan palm oil plantation in Hulu Selangor, north of Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday he wants the management crisis at Felda Global Ventures Holdings to be resolved during the holy month of Ramadan which ends on Jun 24. Mr Najib outlined three main principles in dealing with the matter and said any delay would not be good for the public-listed company.
