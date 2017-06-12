More Than RM67 Million Worth Of Smugg...

More Than RM67 Million Worth Of Smuggled Goods Seized In Malaysian Waters - Mmea D-G

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Anis Nabilla Md Wazilah PUTRAJAYA, June 18 -- More than RM67 million worth of goods were seized by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in smuggling cases recorded since 2007 until February this year. MMEA director-general Maritime Rear Admiral Datuk Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the smuggled items included cigarette, liquor, diesel and petrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC