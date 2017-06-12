More Than RM67 Million Worth Of Smuggled Goods Seized In Malaysian Waters - Mmea D-G

By Anis Nabilla Md Wazilah PUTRAJAYA, June 18 -- More than RM67 million worth of goods were seized by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in smuggling cases recorded since 2007 until February this year. MMEA director-general Maritime Rear Admiral Datuk Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the smuggled items included cigarette, liquor, diesel and petrol.

