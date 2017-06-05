More multinationals moving to Malaysia from S'pore
Kuala Lumpur: More multinational corporations, particularly in the oil and gas sector, are moving their operations here from Singapore because of lower costs due to the depreciation of the ringgit. "Over the past two to three years, we have seen more multinationals with regional or significant operations in Singapore, relocating some of their departments or expatriates to Kuala Lumpur," said ECA International Regional Director- Asia, Lee Quane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC