More multinationals moving to Malaysia from S'pore

Kuala Lumpur: More multinational corporations, particularly in the oil and gas sector, are moving their operations here from Singapore because of lower costs due to the depreciation of the ringgit. "Over the past two to three years, we have seen more multinationals with regional or significant operations in Singapore, relocating some of their departments or expatriates to Kuala Lumpur," said ECA International Regional Director- Asia, Lee Quane.

