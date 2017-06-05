More arrests in UPNM cadet's death possible, says Selangor police chief
SHAH ALAM: There may be more arrests in the investigation into the murder of Malaysian National Defence University student Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, said Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat. "I can not rule out more arrests as we have to follow where the investigation takes us," he said after attending a promotion ceremony for the state's police officers at Selangor police headquarters on Monday.
