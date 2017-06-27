Model turns in US$8.1m in jewellery t...

Model turns in US$8.1m in jewellery tied to Malaysia scandal

Tuesday

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1MDB billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur. LOS ANGELES: Australian model Miranda Kerr has turned over US$8.1 million worth of jewellery to the US Justice Department following allegations that the items were linked to a massive money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

