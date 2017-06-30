Ministry watching out for bullying in schools
KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry is on alert for bullying cases in school, vowing to thoroughly investigate all the reports it receives. Expressing the ministry's concern about the cases, Deputy Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon also promised to announce the results of its investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC